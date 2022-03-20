New ‘Clues’ to the Origin of Life

AGI – For the first time, an RNA molecule capable of replicating, diversifying and developing complexity has been recreated according to Darwinian models. This was achieved by scientists from the University of Tokyo who published an article in the journal Nature Communications announcing the results of their work.

The researchers then provided the first experimental evidence that simple molecules can actually give rise to complex biological systems. The authors explained that many of the questions about the origin of life relate to the steps they took Transition from single and simple molecules to complex cells to living organisms.

For decades, one of the most credible hypotheses has predicted the existence of RNA molecules in the early Earth, which about four billion years ago had begun to self-replicate. The scientists, led by Ryo Mizuchi and Norikazu Ichihashi, conducted a long-range RNA replication experiment in which they witnessed the transformation from a chemical system to a biological complex.

“In our model – says Mizuchi – a single RNA molecule evolved into a complex replication system. Our work supports the theory of the evolutionary transformation scenario. The simplicity of our molecular transcription system, compared to biological organisms, allows us to examine evolutionary phenomena with unprecedented precision.”

“To move from this stage to the formation of complex organisms – Mizuuchi comments – there are many steps required, and there are still many unresolved questions about the beginning of life, but our work provides interesting insights into the mechanism of RNA replication and how it is developed.”