New charge against Trump for attack on US Capitol Hill. He: “It’s a farce.”

Special counsel Jack Smith actually brought an additional indictment in the election interference case against a former White House resident in the wake of the January 6, 2001 attack on Capitol Hill.

New problem for Donald Trump. Special prosecutor Jack Smith actually appeared Allegation of trespass In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the January 6, 2001 attack on Capitol Hill, the charges against the 2024 Republican nominee in the election interference case of a former White House resident. Right to partial immunity in the exercise of their functions: therefore they cannot be tried for their official acts. CNN has reported that none of the four charges against the former president have been withdrawn, but they have been reworked.

“The violation charge presented to a new grand jury, which had never before heard testimony in this case, R.Tries to respect and implement Supreme Court judgments“The special counsel’s office said the new indictment repeatedly states that Trump does not have the constitutionally recognized office of president in connection with the post-election transition of power.

Trump was quick to comment on the new charges against him in Washington, calling them “absurd” and saying his social network was the special counsel coordinating the investigation into Truth. “Confusion” by Jack Smith“An act of desperation and a face-saving move to try to revive a ‘dead’ witch hunt in Washington, DC.” The Republican president later called the new charge a “The irony is that Comrade Kamala Harris is seriously pushing“.

Smith’s action comes at the height of the November presidential campaign and precedes the eagerly anticipated debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, scheduled for September 10 on ABC. Dem, who currently leads the polls, will give his first interview on Thursday since Joe Biden withdrew: He will be with CNN from Georgia and his running mate, Tim Walls, will also participate. The expected interview will be a test for Harris and an examination of his opponent’s face-to-face perspective, which will have the same rules as the last debate on CNN between Trump and Joe Biden: so the microphone will be turned off when the other candidate speaks , the confrontation will stop, without notes.