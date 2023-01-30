New BMW M3 CS tyres: OE Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 and OE Pilot Sport 4 S.

The new BMW M3 CS is available with racetrack tires specially developed for the special edition model (Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2) or alternatively, customers also have the option of choosing high-performance road tires at no cost: the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

BMW M GmbH has presented the new M3 CS, a special edition that combines the racing style that characterizes the company’s high-performance models with functionality and efficiency in everyday use. All this gives the BMW M3 CS a character of its own: the ability to deliver a pure M feeling that delights and reacts with every kilometer, whether on the road or on the racetrack.

Driving the new BMW M3 CS combines a 550 hp inline-six engine with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission and the intelligent M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

These elements combine to take the car from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, giving it an incredible driving experience that can be enjoyed from any of its four seats.

To bring all this power to the ground, the standard equipment of the new BMW M3 CS also includes exclusive M light-alloy wheels in a V-shaped design with a gold-bronze finish, with diameters of 19 inches at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear, and specially developed track tyres. for the special edition model. Although they are not named, the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 can be seen in the launch photos.

As an alternative to these tires, which are specifically designed for track driving, customers also have the option of choosing high-performance tires with the same dimensions at no cost: in this case, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

Either way the tires are 275/35 ZR19 up front and 285/30 ZR20 in the rear.

The new BMW M3 CS will be manufactured in limited series at the BMW Group plant in Munich from March 2023 and the launch will begin in the same month. The United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan will be the main sales regions for the new special edition model.

