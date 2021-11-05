New behind the scenes video dedicated to photo mode – Nerd4.life

follow chain behind the scenes from Gran Turismo 7 Submitted by Kazunori Yamauchi. Today’s video is all about Scapes, and photo mode From the new racing game exclusively for PS5 and PS4.

After talking to us about the Dualsense color and functionality editor, today Yamauchi makes us partners in his great passion for photography. On the other hand, when you love a car, it is natural that you will want to take pictures of it in different locations around the world.

To do this players will be able to use skipsPhoto mode in Gran Turismo 7, thanks to which you can freely shoot your cars at different points from more than 2,500 locations spread across 43 different countries. In addition to the standard functionality seen in picture modes seen in other video games, Scapes promises realistic results thanks to the use of HDR and raytracing technology, with a touch of professional effects and animation.

We remind you that Gran Turismo 7 will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting from March 4, 2022. Pre-orders for the Standard Edition and 25th Anniversary Edition have been available for a few weeks, complete with a pre-order bonus.

If this video wasn’t enough for you, we also recommend the behind-the-scenes videos of Gran Turismo 7 dedicated to the parking lot and those of the game’s philosophy, complete with gameplay in the PS5 version.