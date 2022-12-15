New Amsterdam, Superman and Lois New Amsterdam and other series in box set on Mediaset Infinity

Through Sunday, January 8, many TV series are available in box sets for free on Mediaset Infinity to watch and watch again, anywhere, anytime, for the holiday season in the name of entertainment.

Before going into the details of the news, we remind you that you can receive a preview and on time of all our news by subscribing for free to the Telegram channel to always be up to date https://t.me/teleblogit.

Starting with the complete fourth season of New AmsterdamWith Ryan Eggold. The first two full seasons of Superman and Lois; The complete second season of FBI: Most Wanted; And much more.

In the fourth season of New AmsterdamMax Goodwin is focused on his future personally and professionally. Indeed, Helen decides to leave New Amsterdam forever to move to London, and Max will find himself at a crossroads: love or his job in the hospital?

Superman and Lois S1 Mid-Season Promo Art

In the first season of Superman and Lois, Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane return to Smallville to undertake one of the most difficult tasks of our time: parenting. But in the second season of the series, they will have to face a couple crisis.

Tireless in their hard work, Task Force operatives led by Agent Jess Lacroix waste no time hunting down the most feared criminals in the United States in the second season of the gripping crime series. FBI: Most Wantedwhere a new agent, Ortiz, will join the team.

On Mediaset Infinity, full box sets will be available next deadlock; equalizer; La Brea; Cleaning lady; Naomi; Chucky; The third season of magnum b; The second season of Law and Order: Organized Crime; And the first two seasons of Kung Fu.