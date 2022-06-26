June 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New alpha 3.17.2 FPS video and event Siege of Orison - Nerd4.life

New alpha 3.17.2 FPS video and event Siege of Orison – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 26, 2022 2 min read

Star Citizen continues to show itself in videoin this case with a new update from Cloud Imperium Games called “Second Life,” which showcases two interesting space simulation innovations: Surface preparation And the new event FPS Siege of Orison.

All these features are provided withinAlpha 3.17.2, which should enrich the game with more innovations. So the first part of the video shows this wreck laying on the roof of Microtech, a ship wrecked on land and at the same time becoming a kind of outpost for a faction of NPCs.

The video allows you to see something of the Star Citizen deck setup, which in this case features lush vegetation. Also, in the stages inside the ship, it is possible to get an idea of interior It can be explored in first person shooter mode stages.

Staying on the FPS theme, the second part of the video also features aSiege of Orison Event, which takes place live in the first-person shooter component of Star Citizen. In fact, the space simulation, as we know, will consist of different events and different sections in the style of FPS, as we see in this case.

In the meantime, the game’s crowdfunding has exceeded the quota 483 million dollars And he continues his career, as well as the number of registered users, which has now exceeded 3.9 million. Back in May, we watched a video about Star Citizen’s AI and NPC features, as well as other videos about refueling and gameplay.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The next day will focus on third-party games, for an insider – Nerd4.life

June 26, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

2 WhatsApp tricks that are not well known but discovered once discovered they will become irreplaceable

June 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Collection The Legacy of Thieves on PC has a release date hidden on Steam – Nerd4.life

June 25, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

American abortion, policeman punches a protester in the face

June 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

What it is and how to use it

June 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Stefano De Martino, new primetime program on Rai 2

June 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

abnormal radio waves from space

June 26, 2022 Karen Hines