New AAA games in development from 2022, says CD Projekt – Nerd4.life

the magician NS Cyberpunk 2077 movie CD Projekt RED’s main intellectual property will remain in the near future, so much so that New 3D games Based on the same series, it will be developed starting from 2022.

This is what emerged from an interview with the Polish magazine Rzeczpospolita, in which the president red cd projectAdam Kisinski, emphasized the importance of the intellectual property in question and the great potential they both have for the company, which is not being exploited in the future.

In addition to thinking about the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions | S series from The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, it’s also looking forward to next year, along with DLC and expansions For the Sci-fi RPG, the development of new games within the respective series will start in 2022.

“We are currently focusing on our two franchises,” explained Kiciński, answering a question about other possible projects in the future.



Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher will remain mainstays of CD Projekt RED

“They both have Huge potentialTherefore, one of our strategic goals is to start working on parallel tripartite projects within our intellectual property, which are planned for 2022.”

On the other hand, this is not the first time the question has been raised, as the company has previously reported wanting to get the most out of the brands it owns. From the same interview, Kisinski also reported that he was convinced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be considered a great long-running game.