Netflix unveils cards for the new format of entertainment venues

The first two sites for the upcoming project”Netflix House— which we talked about earlier — will open in the US at King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Galleria, Dallas, starting next year.

Strategically located in two of the busiest shopping centers in the United States, both locations cover more than 10,000 square feet. The two venues will feature a regularly rotating line-up of immersive experiences from some of the most popular shows in Netflix Come: Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and The Squid Gameamong other things.

Marian Lee, CMO, Netflix", explains: "At Netflix House, you'll be able to enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy and literally savor your favorite Netflix series and movies through unique food and drink offerings. We've launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our iconic offerings. Places will bring our beloved stories to life in new, cutting-edge and unexpected ways.










