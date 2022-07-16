Netflix Tudum 2022, the global event for Netflix fans, returns in September with news, trailers and previews

Saturday, September 24, 2022, a date with the second edition of #Tudum, the free global virtual event organized by Netflix for the masses, in honor of them. Last year, it reached more than 25.7 million views in 184 countries around the world.

24 hours a day, on September 24, 2022, exclusive news, unreleased stills, trailers and premieres from five global events will be revealed, as well as interviews with Netflix’s most famous stars and creators on over 100 popular TV series, movies and specials. from all over the world.

Celebrations will start from Korea, followed by India, then the US and Europe with a special preview of titles coming from Latin America. The event will finally end in Japan. This is the program for September 24, 2022:

• Starting at 4:00, Todom starts with a show from Korea;

• From 7:30, the opportunity to see some previews from India;

• From 19:00, exclusive news about upcoming TV series and films in the United States and Europe, with the possibility of attending an additional event dedicated to the announcement of titles coming from Latin America;

• Starting at 6:00 AM, Netflix stars from Japan will wrap up the Tudum Festival with an event dedicated to Japanese entertainment.

The #Tudum2022 event will be visible for free on all Netflix YouTube channels in different languages. For the latest news on this event and for more details on the list of titles and stars, visit the official Tudum.com/event website.

Netflix Todom 2022 | teaser

Here are the top announcements for #Netflix Tudum2021.