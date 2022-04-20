April 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Marion Maréchal, nipote di Marine Le Pen, è la nuova vicepresidente di Reconquête!, il partito di Éric Zemmour

Netflix lost subscribers due to competition and account sharing

Karen Hines April 20, 2022 1 min read

Netflix announced that it lost 200,000 subscribers globally last quarter – compared to an expected increase of 2.5 million – and expects to lose another 2 million for the next quarter. Netflix attributed the losses to increased competition and account sharing with people outside their families. “The large number of households involved in the accounts, combined with competition, is creating headwinds for revenue growth. The company said that the Covid-19 big push for broadcasting has recently clouded the picture.

– Read also: Netflix and the problem of joint accounts

Netflix currently has 221.6 million paying subscribers, but it is estimated that the service is shared in another 100 million homes: 30 million of them are in the United States and Canada. Moreover, the decision taken in early March to stop the service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine resulted in the loss of 700,000 subscribers.

Instead, Netflix’s revenue in the first quarter increased about 10 percent to $7.87 billion: still less than analysts’ expectations. Quarterly profit was $1.6 billion, down from the same period last year ($1.71 billion).

See also  UniCredit-Mps: Negotiations are one step away from a split

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

With energy income, costs are zeroed

April 19, 2022 Karen Hines
7 min read

Elon Musk and freedom of expression

April 19, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

POS fines, because they won’t work: A word to the experts

April 19, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Biden said Obama wants to run again in the U.S. election 2024

April 20, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Netflix lost subscribers due to competition and account sharing

April 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ladies’ Paradise 6 April 20 2022: Episode

April 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Cattolica: Sunday is a “medicine for women” between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance

April 20, 2022 Karen Hines