Netflix announces dates for new event in 2022

on saturday September 24as officially announced, the event todom The company specialized in the world of live broadcasting, Netflixwill return to the official position, and report for free on a series of conferences he has had the opportunity to access over the past year Over 25 Million Views in 184 countries all over the world.

there Thus, the date of the new Netflix TUDUM is not very farWith the company that talked about a date there will be a way to deal with exclusive news, trailers and previews, as well as interviews with the main creators and with the biggest stars of Netflix in a global way.

Again, everything will be completely free, with the schedule already confirmed, as you can see below:

On September 24 at 4:00 am, Todom will start with a show from Korea

On September 24 at 7:30 AM, fans will have the chance to catch some of the premieres from India

On September 24 at 7:00 PM, fans will receive exclusive news about upcoming TV series and movies in the US and Europe and will be able to attend an additional event to announce several upcoming titles from Latin America.

On September 25 at 6:00 AM, Netflix stars from Japan will wrap up the Tudum Festival with an event dedicated to Japanese entertainment

All that remains is to wait for more news in this sense from the company, which generally has the opportunity during these events to present various news to fans who cannot wait to appreciate the contents of the broadcast giant.

As detailed in this article, we remind you that last year’s broadcast giant event was able to make space for the total number of wells More than 70 titles between series and moviesand it is not excluded, among other things, that with the support of the world of video games, the giant can also deepen this field.