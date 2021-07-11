July 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Netanyahu leaves the Prime Minister’s Office a month after the defeat – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul July 11, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – JERUSALEM, July 11 – Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has permanently left his official residence in Jerusalem, nearly a month after he was sacked by his successor, Naftali Bennett.

Netanyahu, who has been Israel’s leader for 12 consecutive years after a previous three-year term, has been in office longer than any other prime minister in Israel’s history, remaining in office even when he faced vaunted fraud, corruption and credit allegations he denied as a left-wing conspiracy.

After four rounds of elections in less than two years that divided the country, right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett was sworn in on June 13 at the head of a broad coalition that ousted him. However, Netanyahu did not leave the prime minister’s home, and continued to receive guests there, including Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump’s presidency.

At the end of June, the Netanyahu and Bennett offices announced a deadline for the transfer of the former prime minister: Saturday, July 10. Netanyahu left after midnight, shortly after the agreed deadline. Bennett will be staying at the Prime Minister’s home today.

(Ansa).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA النشر


More Stories

2 min read

India, Muslim women auctioned on app / shock attack on VIPs and activists

July 11, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Catalonia, infections increase and restrictions return: ‘Many have not yet been vaccinated’

July 10, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

The Taliban have entered Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan, and say they have captured a large part of the country

July 10, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

PM Johnson writes to Southgate: ‘You made history, take the cup home’ | News

July 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

WhatsApp, users are at risk: what’s going on

July 11, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Netanyahu leaves the Prime Minister’s Office a month after the defeat – Ultima Ora

July 11, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

The G20 finance ministers approved in Venice the global agreement on taxation of multinational corporations

July 11, 2021 Karen Hines