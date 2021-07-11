Netanyahu leaves the Prime Minister’s Office a month after the defeat – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – JERUSALEM, July 11 – Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has permanently left his official residence in Jerusalem, nearly a month after he was sacked by his successor, Naftali Bennett.



Netanyahu, who has been Israel’s leader for 12 consecutive years after a previous three-year term, has been in office longer than any other prime minister in Israel’s history, remaining in office even when he faced vaunted fraud, corruption and credit allegations he denied as a left-wing conspiracy.



After four rounds of elections in less than two years that divided the country, right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett was sworn in on June 13 at the head of a broad coalition that ousted him. However, Netanyahu did not leave the prime minister’s home, and continued to receive guests there, including Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump’s presidency.



At the end of June, the Netanyahu and Bennett offices announced a deadline for the transfer of the former prime minister: Saturday, July 10. Netanyahu left after midnight, shortly after the agreed deadline. Bennett will be staying at the Prime Minister’s home today.



(Ansa).

