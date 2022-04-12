Neptune is undergoing a drastic and inexplicable change

We know the planets of the solar system very well “superficially”, but some of their properties are really mysterious. As reported in the Journal of Planetary Science, The global temperature of Neptune fell by 8 degrees Celsius between 2003 and 2018. But this time, humans aren’t involved, but what happens?

“This change was unexpectedThe study’s lead author, Dr Michael Roman, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Leicester, said in a statement.Since we observed Neptune in early southern summer, we expected temperatures to rise slowly, not get colder.“.

The average temperature of Neptune is about -220°C But new seasonal changes provide information about the evolution of the planet’s atmosphere. Moreover, these new discoveries upended some expectations. It is not clear what led to this changeamong the reasons that there may be differences in the chemical composition in the stratosphere of the planet, in solar activity Or even in weather models.

Unfortunately, the news ends here, because we do not have much information about what is happening on the celestial body. the planet, in fact, Not visited closely by NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft in 1989 and is occasionally studied by the Very Large Telescope in Chile, and our data also covers Less than half of Neptune’s seasonSo it takes some time to draw conclusions.