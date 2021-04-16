April 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Neither Ibra nor Donnarumma: Let's finally talk about something else

Neither Ibra nor Donnarumma: Let’s finally talk about something else

Mirabelle Hunt April 17, 2021 2 min read

That’s right, we’re not talking about Ibra or Donnarumma here today. I refuse to talk about eleven-year-old lions, virologists or virus investigators, yachts, and any other nonsense. I can talk about racism, yeah, she always deserves it. But I shouldn’t be talking about the 10-day ban that some newspapers called for in February, so I won’t be making news. In fact, Ibra’s racism is one of those racism that doesn’t make the news. You don’t like the racism of forgiveness. And since Ibra had “forgiven” the Red Star and believed that the club should not pay the price for the folly of four fanatics, his position is one that does not withdraw, it does not matter, and does not click. Nothing then. And nothing on Donnarumma either, because before the end of the tournament no Italian club can perform operations with a total of 100 million between the salary and commission of the goalkeeper, or 120/140 million as expected others can do. Also because if he does not get over Milan, who has no problems with excess capital gains or past debt overruns not written off, how will others be able to get around the Rossoneri offer in an instantly clear and understandable way?

Let’s talk about something else next. Let’s do a short press review in Radio London style. At the start of the week, Dagospia, not Suma, wrote Dagospia: “Why do consultants find it difficult to find an industrial partner in Zhang? Could suitors be confused by the complex Nerazzurri accounting? Ah, to find out.” As Dagosbia, and not Soma, Dagosbia, wrote Thursday: “Covisoc is investigating capital gains for Juventus, while Inter’s accounts are under the UEFA beacon.” Milan is the great absentee from the chatter. Then I imagine my Rossoneri fans protesting: Why are they only attacking us? Why don’t we make ourselves respectful? Two short answers. First, a country that falls more in love with popular, patriotic subjects than serious subjects, and of course, Ibra and Donnarumma belongs to the first trend. Second, Milan does not need to keep anyone in good shape and respects everyone’s media work, but when you pay every month, you have no exposure to financial debt of any significance and you do not exercise capital gains as a philosophy, you go straight and you don’t. Do not wink to anyone to avoid perhaps this hints too much on your shadow areas. For the fans instead of the maximum penalty limit for ten percent of the company’s share, I remember instead that for Suarez or the clipper, the maximum penalty would be disqualification from the tournament. For the controversial doping controls, the maximum penalty would be six months. But the ultimate punishment does not usually become the punishment. Unless you take the instinctive patriotic folk surname. With a lot of belly.

READ  Ricardo can race at IndyCar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Imola GP: Double Mercedes and Ferrari in heels. Where to see the challenge on TV – sport

April 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Buffon can stay in the Italian league

April 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

NTT INDYCAR Series expands global broadcast reach through new partnerships

April 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Those who want to save on spending without sacrificing quality should always remember this rule

April 17, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

Covid, a 950 million-year-old molecule that stops infection

April 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Neither Ibra nor Donnarumma: Let’s finally talk about something else

April 17, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

NASA is focusing on Elon Musk to return to the moon: for the next mission it will rely on Space X

April 17, 2021 Gerald Bax