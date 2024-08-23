Friday, August 23, 2024
Sport

NBA, Steph Curry Registers ‘Nuit Nuit’ Trademark in Europe, US

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:

Steph Curry had something special up his sleeve. In his first and probably last Olympic Games, where he scored 17 hat-tricks between the semi-final against Serbia and the final against France, Including the last four that gave the gold definitively to the United States.A series of trilogies, each one crazier than the last. It was celebrated with the now famous “Night Night”, He put his hands on his cheeks after the game fell asleep. Rejoicing on the occasion “Nuit Nuit” became FrenchIt also appears on the shirt Curry wore after winning the final.

After seeing that another company tried to create marketing using “Nuit Nuit”, however, Carrie immediately ran for cover.As Clict journalist Darren Rovell reports, “Steph Curry’s company, SC30, has… Apply for registration of the phrase “Nuit.Nuit”which he and his team brilliantly launched after Curry helped Team USA beat France in the men’s basketball gold medal game at the Paris Olympics earlier this month. Carey filed trademarks for the phrase in Europe on August 14 and in the United States on August 19.The US petition alleges that the intent was to use the phrase on all clothing. Curry will be helped by the fact that he is the first to file the ruling and will not have to wait for anyone else.”

