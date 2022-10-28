Naughty Dog and a new team are developing a game from the “Too Lovely” series – Nerd4.life

It seems that Naughty Dog is a new team inside PlayStation Studios Work collaboratively to develop New game from the series “I love so much”based on the description in the job posting which could refer to the new chapter of a popular franchise within those PlayStation consoles.

We’ve already seen that PlayStation is setting up a new development studio with Visual Arts Group and Naughty Dog and from this team, which appears to be located in the Santa Monica area, an interesting comeback could emerge for PlayStation fans. In this case we refer to another Post a job for a game design internfrom which other vague details can be extracted.

“We are currently collaborating on a great new project with Naughty Dog on a much-loved franchise,” reads the announcement from this new Santa Monica-area team, which appears to be the studio set up with Visual Arts Services Group.

While the latter has previously collaborated with Naughty Dog on the series UnknownSuspicions rest mainly on this. Last year, a Bloomberg report also indicated that Visual Arts had intended to create a new version of the first Uncharted, but the project was deemed too costly in terms of money and labor.

So the effort was diverted to a remake of the first part of The Last of Us, which was released this year. Having archived the latter, it is not excluded that the team will now be able to rethink Uncharted, as it will also fit the description of a particularly beloved Sony PlayStation franchise that has to do with Naughty Dog. So we are waiting for more information in this regard.