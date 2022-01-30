January 30, 2022

NATO: ‘We will not send troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion’

Samson Paul January 30, 2022 2 min read

“We have no plans to deploy NATO combat forces in Ukraine” in the event of a Russian invasion. This was told by the Secretary-General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, to the BBC. “NATO allies have trainers there,” they help modernize defenses, “provide defensive equipment and weapons. We do a lot of things to help Ukraine strengthen its defense capacity. But Ukraine is not an ally in NATO. There is 100% confidence that an attack on an ally will,” Stoltenberg explained. One that will lead to a response from the entire alliance: this applies to NATO allies, not to a close and valuable partner.

The Pentagon, Russia continues to build up its forces on the border Russia increased its forces on the Ukrainian border this weekend. This was stated by a Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, speaking on Fox. Vladimir Putin continues to “reinforce forces on the border with Ukraine – Kirby highlights – and we also saw this over the weekend”.

Lavrov insists that we want guarantees of Russian security The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, said today that Moscow wants “respectful” relations with Washington, stressing the importance of Russia obtaining tangible guarantees for its security against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. “We want good, fair, respectful and equal relations with the United States, as with any other country in the world,” Lavrov said in an interview broadcast on Russian television, stressing that Russia “does not want to remain in a situation where its security is routinely violated.” Then Lavrov spoke about the eastern expansion of NATO, recalling that “each time, it turns out that the line that (NATO countries) must defend is moving more east” and “now it is already getting closer to” Ukraine. Finally, the Russian Foreign Minister announced that Moscow It will soon send a formal request to NATO and OSCE countries “urging them to specify how they intend to implement their commitment not to enhance their security. at the expense of others.”

