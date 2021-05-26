Naspi unemployment benefit, full amount for 2021 in full without a 3% reduction: Freshman DL Sostegni Bis

Nasbi news in the Sostegni bis decree: the monthly amount will be in full without a 3% reduction, but only until the end of the year.

There is an important novelty featured in the Sostegni Bis Decree regarding unemployment benefit from Naspi. Starting in June 2021 and for a full year, the mechanism that leads to a 3% reduction per month after the first three months of use will not apply to unemployment benefits.

The novelty applies both to compensation already in progress and to new compensation that will come into effect from June to September (not to subsequent compensation as the mechanism only starts from the fourth month and for compensation required after September, it is only the fourth month in 2022, when the novelty disappears).

This is confirmed by the final text of Sostegni bis published in the Official Gazette on May 25, 2021.

Nasabi News 2021

The first Sostegni decree brought an already significant novelty to unemployment benefits that simplified access requirements by eliminating the 30-day requirement of actual work in the 12 months prior to the unemployment event to expand the audience of subsidy recipients.

With provisions of Sostegni bis, on the other hand, the amount of Naspi is enhanced. In fact, the compensation mechanism states that from the fourth month of fruiting, the amount owed will be reduced by 3% each month which will, in fact, significantly reduce the support received as the months pass.

Thus, Sostegni Bis, in Article 4, Paragraph 3, stipulates that recipients of Naspi the full amount of benefit for the entire year of 2021 for compensation already paid and for those who will be requested from June 1 to September 30, 2021.

But be careful, if the discount mechanism is also suspended, effective January 1, 2022, the amount owed to Naspi will be calculated by entering all of the reductions that would have applied during 2021 without comment.

In general, therefore, an advantage is expected only for those whose Naspi expires by December 31, 2021 given that in all other cases it will also continue to be used in 2022, the calculation of the amount will be carried out from January by applying all the cuts that should have been made. In the months commentary.