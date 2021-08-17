NASpI, stop cutting unemployment benefits by 3%: How you work and who you belong to

during discussion How can it changeImportant news arrives for those who use NASpI. Maybe not everyone knows that The Sostegni bis decree of May 25, 2021 stipulated that no further monthly reductions of 3% should be made in the period from June 1 to December 31, 2021 on NASpI unemployment benefits.

Legislative Decree 4 March 2015, No. 22, provided that the NASpI unemployment benefit is reduced by 3% each month starting from the first day of the fourth month of use (the ninety-first day of the benefit). Instead, Sostegni bis dl stopped this provision.

NASpI, 3% suspension reduction: what the Sostegni bis . decree says

This means that from June, 3% of the compensation due each month will not be deducted.

The government also acknowledged that the benefit-cutting mechanism does not apply to unemployment benefits from June 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

NASpI with this effective date is extended until December 31, 2021 without initiating a 3% interest reduction starting on the first day of the fourth month of use.

suspension reduction mechanism of Sostegni bis decree, which also extended NASpI, finds the application Even if the upfront NASpI service is filtered at once.

Therefore, for NASpI services paid on June 1, 2021, and for services commencing from June 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, in the case of an expected service provision request, the progress of NASpI is determined without initiating the reduction of the provision for the period from June 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

NASpI, when the 3% reduction starts again

The benefit reduction mechanism will be fully implemented again effective January 1, 2022.

To apply the suspension of the NASpI performance limiting mechanism Beneficiaries will not have to submit any application Because the suspension is ex officio.

The law states that for unemployment benefits for which the reduction mechanism has been suspended in 2021 (from June to December 2021), the amount due for the subsequent months of January must be recalculated. 2022 Apply all cuts, each in an amount equal to 3% for the months of the moratorium that have passed.

NASpI, 3% suspension reduction: Example

In Circular No. 122 dated August 6, 2021 a Practical example.

INPS assumes NASpI compensation payable as of July 1, 2021 in an amount equal to €1,000 and is payable for all monthly payments from July to December 2021 without applying the benefit mitigation mechanism.

Given that in this case the reduction mechanism has been suspended for the months of October, November and December 2021, the amount of accrual for January 2022 is determined by initiating the reduction of the allowance a number of times equal to 3 (corresponding specifically to the months of October, November and December 2021) and based on the amount specified on As such, a further reduction in maturity will be made – again by 3% – for the same January 2022.