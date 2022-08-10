NASCAR/SEAT test Raikkonen: Sunday races at Watkins Glen – Sport GT

“I will take the commitment very seriously.” He said Kimi Raikkonen When it was officially announced that the Finnish driver would return to compete in the United States in NASCAR, this time in the first category, the NASCAR Cup Series, after an unforgettable first approach with the famous Stars and Stripes series cars that the protagonist had already seen in 2011 in the Xfinity and Truck Series (Nascar’s second and third series).

Then he ran on the oval and made statements not really honey about the fact that the cars he climbed on “You didn’t turn around.” This time Raikkonen will be racing on a permanent track, i.e. Glen Watkinsa highly technical circuit characterized by differences in elevation which has already hosted F1 in the past in twenty copies (US Grand Prix from 1961 to 1975 and USA Eastern Grand Prix from 1976 to 1980).

The Trackhouse – the team that took over cars and chassis from Chip Ganassi when the latter decided to withdraw from Nascar – has already racked up three wins this season in the Nascar Cup Series, a testament to this team’s highly competitive ability, two with Ross Chastain and one with Mexican Daniel Suarez. Track House is co-owned by the famous Cuban-born rapper pitbull In addition to the two cars that are permanently lined up, she has a third wildcard at her disposal and “Project 91” aims to get additional NASCAR drivers on board each year for individual races to compete in this class.

In view of the weekend – The race is scheduled for Sunday, August 21 Raikkonen has maintained his belief that he will take that commitment seriously and has already traveled to Charlotte at team headquarters to test the cockpit seat of the Chevrolet Camaro that will be available at the Glen.

