NASA’s rover took selfies on Mars

The stationary probe on Mars took two selfies on a rock called “Rochet” on September 10, 2021, the day of Mars 198, or the mission’s sun; NASA just shared our happiness.

In them you can see two holes where the probe used its robotic arm to drill rock samples, A “treasure” immortalized by photography.

There are two versions of the selfie: one that shows perseverance while looking at holes in the rocks and one that can be seen by looking at the camera. Each release consists of 57 individual photos that are sent to Earth and combined to create the resulting portraits.

Keep looking at the holes in the rocks you just collected from Rochette, a rocky surface on Mars.

Perseverance uses a camera called WATSON (Wide-Angle Topographical Sensor for Operations and Engineering) at the end of its two-meter-long robotic arm to take selfies.

When the images come down from Mars, the image-processing engineers begin their work. Started Eliminates defects caused by dust settled on the camera’s light detector. after, after, Group individual photo frames into a mosaic and flatten their layers using the program. Finally an engineer He wraps and cuts the mosaic to make it look like an ordinary camera image the audience is used to seeing.

It’s more difficult to stick to the selfie stick at work than other formerly used touring vehicles like the Curiosity. While Curiosity’s tower is 22 inches (55 cm) wide, the Perseverance Tower is much larger at 30 inches (75 cm) wide.

However, all this work is paying off because it allows us to get great images of the surface of Mars.

In addition to, Selfies allow engineers to check the rover for corrosion. But it also inspires a new generation of space enthusiasts.Sure, many members of the spacecraft team can cite a favorite photo that piqued their interest in NASA.

Astrobiology is one of the main goals of the persistence mission to Mars, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and will be the first mission to collect and store Martian rocks and regolith (cracked rock and dust).

Subsequent NASA missions, in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA), will send spacecraft to Mars to collect these sealed samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.

The March 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA’s approach to lunar exploration on Mars, These include missions from Artemis to the Moon that will help prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet.

