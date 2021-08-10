August 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NASA's creativity filmed the persevering Mars rover during its eleventh flight

NASA’s creativity filmed the persevering Mars rover during its eleventh flight

Karen Hines August 10, 2021 2 min read

NASA ingenuity complete it eleventh flight it’s a Mars during Sol 163. As determined by JPL engineers, this shift was necessary to reach a studied area “interesting” to explore. the Drone I entered him operation stage And compare it with the first aircraft, which was of the experimental type (it lasted until the fourth flight).

Click on the image to enlarge it to maximum resolution

Thanks to more than encouraging results obtained throughout the duration of the mission, NASA chose to make Drone anticipate path Mars rover perseverance Thanks to the ability to bypass obstacles by flying. And precisely during the eleventh flight, the helicopter managed to take a picture of the rover a few hundred meters away.

NASA’s creativity continues to visualize the persevering rover

This is not the first time that NASA ingenuity take photo Perseverance in the rover. It has already happened During the third flight (Sol 64) when it was Drone and the rover It was still close enough. also in This issue the Camera Color RTE (back to earth). RTE camera uses a file 13 megapixel known as Sony, more precisely model IMX 214 (Mainly used on cheap tablets and smartphones).

NASA ingenuity

The good news is that after discovering the problem during one of the previous flights, the drone was again able to take color photographs. In the next few days there will be anyway upgrade software Which makes it possible to improve management RTE . camera.

This camera is tilted at an angle of 22 degrees to the horizon, allowing you to frame the Earth below. Although it is not intended to capture video, it can still display a view of Mars It has never been captured before. In this case, in addition to the resumption of dunes and rocks in the area Sittah The persistent rover could be seen from afar.

READ  Extraterrestrials may have observed Earth from more than 2,000 different solar systems

Mars

currently perseverance Determined to understand why First sampling from the surface Mars Did not complete successfully. Engineers who follow Drone Instead, they are exploring an area that may be their future destination Mars rover, if considered interesting from a geological point of view.

The twelfth flight, which will be carried out soon, will focus not on the total distance, but on the examination of rocky outcrops. The two devices are located approximately 700-800 m apart from each other, and therefore within operating margins of communications (which must be guaranteed up to 1.5 km). The March 2020 mission is still in its infancy and there are many images and satisfaction it can give us.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

More places in medicine, but also more difficult – Chronicle

August 10, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

reassembly. Space fit. • Gagarin Magazine

August 9, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dirac Medal for the first time for Italy: Physicist Alessandra Bonanno (working in Germany)

August 9, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

VAT numbers, which is why the lost fund risks becoming the ‘thirteenth’

August 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ivana Marazova and Luca Onestini are in crisis?

August 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA’s creativity filmed the persevering Mars rover during its eleventh flight

August 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Olympic Games: Jacobs and the New Life of a King. How much you earn, host them, “I’ll stay me”

August 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt