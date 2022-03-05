March 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

GQ Italia

NASA wants to use a body scanner to create custom spacesuits

Karen Hines March 5, 2022 2 min read

Three years ago, it was NASA I had to postpone The first women’s walk in space Due to an unexpected inconvenience: Lack of space suits of the right size. It was the astronaut who raised the issue Anne McClain who realized that they needed a smaller configuration than originally planned – as microgravity could affect the length of an object. But, although the space program provides interchangeable parts to adapt to each astronaut’s architecture, replacing a necessary part can take up to 12 hours of work, compromising the mission and highlighting the The problem of standardizing space suits – stayed 70’s projects company It is developed around the average male build. In short, we have practically stuck to the design of the spacesuits that accompanied astronauts on the last walk on the moon 50 years ago.

content

This content can also be displayed on the site Originates From.

But now that NASA is focused on the moon again – with the goal of building the right moon Moon base Which will serve as a springboard to bring the man Mars – The US Agency wants Redesign the astronaut’s suit. after The latest postponement due to budget cutsthe space agency wants to decapitate the bull by focusing on a more experimental system to find the perfect solution: a Body scanner that produces custom spacesuits. This concept comes from an idea Bonnie Dunbarprofessor of aeronautical engineering at Texas A&M University and a former NASA astronaut: Using digital scans to analyze an astronaut’s physique, it will be possible to print the perfect spacesuit, also suitable for Mars. Dunbar believes the system can quickly produce spacesuits that fit every crew member In any attractive environment With the great advantage of being able to be produced, modified and repaired during space travel.

See also  Clear today and tomorrow Tuesday 14 scattered clouds »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Attacked by a Tosano customer, on trial for injuries

March 5, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Moscow suspends the launch of the Soyuz aircraft carrier. Tensions come into space

March 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Weekends from midwinter, rain, thunderstorms and snow to the plains. Saturday and Sunday details »ILMETEO.it

March 4, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Live weather report – Cold invasion from Russia is underway. Low altitude rain, thundershowers and snow. Status and forecast for the next few hours

March 5, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Sexy, it becomes a discount on the house to buy

March 5, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

PS5 Pro ready? There is a rumor indicating this after the exchange between Europe and the United States of a mysterious prototype

March 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA wants to use a body scanner to create custom spacesuits

March 5, 2022 Karen Hines