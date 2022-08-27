August 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NASA returns to the moon after half a century, but this time it will stay there

NASA returns to the moon after half a century, but this time it will stay there

Karen Hines August 27, 2022 2 min read

NASA’s return

All in 42 days, thus also testing new technology and the re-entry process, which is not trivial if we think that the capsule, after a two million kilometer flight, will reach the atmosphere some 30 thousand kilometers now. Just think that the heat shield is designed to withstand temperatures, due to friction with the atmosphere, of nearly 3,000 degrees.

With this mission, and the next two until 2025, and after the huge success of the highly complex mission of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA is resuming its role as a great champion of space, overshadowed by the various directives in the past fifteen years that many American presidents have received and who have given a vacillating aspect to civilian space policy. America until a few years ago.

Indeed, policy has several times postponed the construction and departure of this majestic carrier, which, together with the Orion capsule, cost more than $36 billion, an expense many consider excessive in the United States, but considered equally necessary if we want to have a sure vehicle carrying people. And especially the heavy stuff, given that on the Moon, between the end of the decade and the next, we also want to have a sustainable and stable settlement.

vector challenge

The carrier is the most powerful of all, with a height of about 100 meters, 98 to be exact, with a payload capacity of 30 tons, but Boeing, the manufacturer of the SLS carrier, promises a more powerful version, transporting 50 tons at a time.

However, in the background, according to American critics, is still a large and powerful Starship, but more modern, Elon Musk rocket, which is designed to bring a good slice of humanity to Mars, and therefore it will be more than enough. . for the moon.

See also  The night sky is polluted by 'photobomber' moons - space and astronomy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Argotec to Nova: “With ArgoMoon we will help validate NASA’s launcher operationally”

August 27, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

The “expert” doctor – Health Newspaper

August 26, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Probably the largest in Europe

August 26, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

“It’s a beast, but I’m staying here.” So an 80-year-old man was attacked by Roma

August 27, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Airbnb: 10 homes for less than 20 euros per person

August 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Do you remember Matteo Branciamore from I Cesaroni? Here’s what happened to her

August 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA returns to the moon after half a century, but this time it will stay there

August 27, 2022 Karen Hines