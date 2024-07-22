NASA Releases New Data: Asteroid Discovered 172 Years Ago Would Be Worth $10 Billion Today

Asteroid Psychology Named after the Greek goddess of soul, it was discovered in 1852 mirror By Italian astronomer Annibale De Gasparis. In 2023, NASA launched the Psyche probe from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to study the asteroid and try to gain insight into its history and where in the solar system it may have originated. Interestingly, its value was revealed, a number with 19 zeros – $10,000,000,000,000,000 What is this? 10 billion dollarsThis estimate of monetary value is due to the large amounts of precious metals found in the asteroid.

Psyche is the 16th asteroid to be discovered, and is believed to be made up of between 16 and 30% metals, the most valuable of which are gold, iron, platinum, palladium and nickel, which are used in many industries.

The asteroid is between 235 million and 309 million miles from the sun, depending on where it is in its orbit, so getting to these minerals is a challenge. In fact, it would take about six years to get to an asteroid in the belt between Mars and Jupiter. As part of the journey to Psyche, NASA plans to perform a maneuver in 2026 that uses Mars’ gravity field, and if all goes according to plan, NASA’s probe should reach Psyche in 2029. “Unilad”.

Scientists currently believe that Psyche was formed by violent collisions that occurred during the early days of the solar system. This means that studying the asteroid itself could provide valuable information about the composition of the Earth’s core. NASA has so far invested nearly $1.2 billion to develop, launch and operate the Psyche mission.

“Teams of engineers and technicians are working nearly 24 hours a day to ensure the orbiter is ready to travel 2.5 billion miles to a metal-rich asteroid that could tell us more about the cores of planets and how planets form,” NASA said.