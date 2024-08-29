NASA Made a Huge Mistake on Asteroid Shootdown | Thousands of Meteorites Ready to Hit – CUENEWS

An unprecedented mission that would have generated a lot of debris that could have reached our planet. Here’s what happened.

the Asteroids They are celestial bodies. rocky who inhabit our country Solar Systemmainly in the range between Marty H JupiterThese dimensional space objects Variables Its area ranges from a few metres to hundreds of kilometres, and it represents one of the largest formations. old The history of the solar system dates back to the first moments of its creation.

Its origin and formation have provided scientists with valuable information about it. an exercise Planets and materials primitive That gave birth to everything we know. The term “asteroid” comes from the Greek and means “star-like,” because these objects seen from Earth appear to be bright spots They look like stars, but without their distinctive sparkle.

Their nature varies: some of them are like that. metallicmainly composed of Ferro H Nickelwhile others are more rocky Or rich carbonThis diversity reflects the different conditions and processes that have affected it. an exercise Over billions of years. In recent decades, Asteroids It has also become a topic of great interest to potential women. Threats which they can represent.

the Effects Asteroids on Earth, Although rare, It can have consequences. catastrophicAs evidenced by the famous event, Chicxulub Which contributed to the extinction of dinosaurs. For this reason, space agencies around the world began to closely monitor potential objects. dangerousdeveloping technologies for deviation Any threats.

New Meteor Shower Could Reach Earth

One of the latest missions and prominent In this context, the mission is It turned from NASAdesigned to test the possibility of deviation an asteroid out of orbit by colliding with the probe. This mission represents a key step in planetary defensea field of research that aims to protect our planet from potential Collisions.

However, in addition to its practical importance, it has also opened new horizons in our understanding of the subject. Asteroids And Dynamics From space. Scientists are now studying this phenomenon. unexpected He left the mission It turned:debris Dimorphosthe small moon of the asteroid Didymusit is possible that they will head towards Terra.

Possible consequences and future observations

These fragments, Expelled on September 26, 2022They created a rain to MeteoritesI Dimorphoidsthe first result of human work in space. According to a recent study, some of these debris They can access Terra within seven years.

shrapnel Dimorphos Space travel could provide valuable opportunities to study Meteors And the gods space debris. despite them Small size With its high speed, it could provide light shows in the Earth’s sky. Scientists will continue to monitor the situation like future missions. Hira DellEuropean Space AgencyWe will be able to provide more data to better understand these phenomena and enhance our capabilities. planetary defense.