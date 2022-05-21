May 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Terra a rischio. Si teme una tempesta geomagnetica

NASA is sounding the alarm. Possible consequences »ILMETEO.it

Samson Paul May 22, 2022 1 min read

Geomagnetic storm toward Earth: NASA sounds the alarm; no consequences

Earth is in danger. A geomagnetic storm is feared

Earth is in danger. A geomagnetic storm is fearedIn recent months, there has been a filesolar activity larger than normal. This factor frightens many scientists and experts from all over the world because there is a fear that one of them will develop geomagnetic storm Able to have somewhat disastrous consequences for us ground.

To sound the alarm first, as well as reported Prophetit was just there NASA Which, through a 24-hour public film of the Dynamic Solar Observatory, indicates how big a sunspot is’AR3014It doubled in size and is constantly increasing.
It is precisely this “glow” phenomenon that causes a magnetic storm. The latter was observed about a week ago on the side of the Sun and is directed exactly towards our planet. In addition, the coronal mass ejection caused 3 flares, but there may be more to expect, as this spot is “literally irritating”.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this “disease” of the sun can cause serious disruption to satellites. And what about the land? What could the consequences be? Possible arrival of a geomagnetic storm may help confusion And
Network communication problems.

See also  Vatican, trial for fraud, Pique speaks: "I hosted Marugna because he did not want to go to a hotel for fear of Covid"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A couple hosts a Ukrainian refugee, after 10 days the husband leaves his wife and children and runs away with her

May 21, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Gas supplies from Russia to Finland stopped

May 21, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

‘They are foreign agents’: those who end up on Putin’s blacklist

May 21, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The fight against match-fixing, Sportradar: Revenues of €167.9 million in the first quarter of 2022

May 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

There is high pressure, but something is wrong; Let’s see what happens by evening / night »ILMETEO.it

May 22, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Switzerland defeats Canada in the big match and wins Denmark, Finland and the USA – OA Sport

May 22, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Season 2 begins May 31, although servers are abandoned – Nerd4.life

May 22, 2022 Gerald Bax