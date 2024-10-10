NASA is looking for alternative solutions for the Mars sample return mission

Let us remember that this change in direction led to a significant delay in the initial plans, and the need to find less expensive solutions, as the first projects were well over budget.

currently, The projected budget for the MSR is approximately $11 billion with estimated completion Not before 2040 . Rocket Lab proposes an approach that could significantly reduce these numbers, promising to deliver samples “for a fraction” of the cost expected now and years in advance.

This contract, worth $625,000, joins seven other studies previously awarded by the US space agency to various aerospace companies. The subsequent inclusion of Rocket Lab highlights NASA’s interest in innovative approaches that could significantly reduce the cost and time of an MSR mission.

NASA recently awarded a study contract to Rocket Lab to explore alternative concepts for a Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, marking a major advance in research. The most economical and efficient solutions to return Martian soil samples to Earth .

The concept proposed by Rocket Lab involves using two launches of a Neutron rocket under development. The plan includes launching an Earth Return Orbiter (ERO) and a lander with a Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV). This approach aims to simplify the mission, with the goal of reducing NASA’s total cost to less than $2 billion and launching as early as 2028, with samples potentially returning by September 2033 or even 2031.

Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab, said: “We have developed an innovative mission concept to achieve it economically and on an accelerated schedule.”. The company is basing its proposal on experience gained on missions such as CAPSTONE, Varda and ESCAPADE.

Other companies are also coming up with innovative approaches. Blue Origin, for example, is trying to apply its commercial capabilities and experience gained in the human lunar landing program to reduce the complexity and costs of MSR. SpaceX, for its part, is evaluating how to exploit the capabilities of its Starship vehicle for the mission. Here’s an old NASA approach that was simulated on video, but then abandoned due to cost issues.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is exploring ways to reduce the mass of the MAV and its lander, which could allow the use of the “suspended crane” technology already demonstrated with the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers, an approach that JPL is also studying.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed optimism about these studies, saying at a recent NASA Advisory Board meeting.

“We think it is very promising that we can get a sample from Mars at a much lower cost, and we can do it much more quickly than we previously suggested.”

These represent studies, which are expected to be completed this fall A major shift in NASA’s MSR strategy. Clearly the agency is trying Balancing scientific ambition and economic reality, Explore every possible avenue to make this critical mission more achievable and sustainable.

Let us remember that the Mars sample return mission remains one of the most ambitious and technically challenging goals in the history of space exploration. Its success could provide key answers about the geological history of Mars and the possibility of past life on the red planet.