[NASA HQ News] NASA invites the media to launch a new disaster response system

(AGENPARL) – March 11, 2024 NASA invites the media to launch a new disaster response system

Hurricane Idalia brought major storm surge, heavy rain, and strong winds to Florida as a Category 3 hurricane in 2023. This image is from the Medium Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA’s Terra satellite, acquired at 11:35 a.m. EDT Eastern United States on August 29, 2023. .

Credits: NASA Earth Observatory

NASA invites the media to attend an event at agency headquarters at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 13, to learn about a new disaster response coordination system that will provide communities and organizations around the world with access to science and data to help respond to disasters.

Among the speakers at the briefing are:

* NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

* NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Milroy

* Nikki Fox, associate administrator, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

* Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Sciences Division

* Jenny Bavichi, Deputy Administrator of NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

* Eric Hooks, Deputy Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

* David Applegate, director of the US Geological Survey

* Diana Darsney de Salcedo, Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development

* Clayton Turner, director of NASA’s Langley Research Center

* Shanna McLean, program manager for NASA’s Disaster Program

* Joshua Barnes, director of NASA’s Disaster Response Coordination System

* Judith Mitrani Reiser, senior scientist, National Institute of Standards and Technology

The Disaster Response Coordination System will link NASA’s Earth science data, technology, and expertise with disaster response organizations in the United States and internationally. The goal is to reduce the impacts of disasters on lives and livelihoods by providing accurate, actionable and timely information.

For more information about NASA’s disaster program, visit:

https://disasters.nasa.gov/response

