NASA Hires 24 Priests for a Very Special Project: God’s Word on Board

We’re used to hearing about everyone when it comes to who, how and what got into space thanks to a NASA, Blue Origin, or SpaceX mission. But these astronauts are a bit out of line.

Once upon a time there was a pilot, crew, and 24 chaplains entering a rocket. No, this is not the start of a joke. There are twenty four priests enlisted before NASA to test the effect Aliens on humans. That said, it’s hard to believe, but there is a logical explanation behind it. His news of the absurd has been reported daily Mail Accordingly, the most famous American space agency in the world has funded a so-called good project with a million euros and more since 2014. “theologian” To the CTI (Center for Theological Inquiry) at Princeton University in New Jersey, in order to bring “The word of the Lord.”

NASA project includes 24 priests

Andrew Davison, priest and theologian inCambridge University He holds a PhD in Biochemistry from Oxford University and is one of the very enthusiastic theologians involved in the NASA project and refers to that day “We are getting closer and closer to Find life on other planets“. Davison will be publishing a book next year called Astrobiology and the Christian Doctrine, which promises to be a lot of fun.

“The different religions on planet Earth can make a significant contribution in terms of understanding in the face of the possibility of discovering alien life on other planets.”Understanding these things, Davison explained, is certainly not a legendary inventor or a crazy inventor of grotesque theorizing, but a scientist with a long career behind him. “ However, even non-religious people are no less and may overestimate, for example in relation to American Christians, the challenge, even if spiritual and mental, to the existence of alien life beyond Earth.”

Studies and polls have shown that American Christians are unwilling to accept the fact that there may be life on other planets. Davison is not the only “believer” who does not believe that the idea of ​​extraterrestrials is impossible, quite the contrary. Also Doilia de MelloMany of his students are fascinated by this theory, said the astronomer and professor of physics at the Catholic University.If we are a product of creation, why doesn’t life evolve on other planets as well? There is nothing to say otherwise.”De Mello Al said Washington Post in August.

In 2008, the Vatican’s chief astronomer raised this theory, stating that there is no conflict between belief in God and the possibility of alien forms, possibly more evolved than humans. “In my opinion, this possibility (of life on other planets) exists.” These are the words of the pastor. Jose Gabriel Funes, a 45-year-old Jesuit priest who heads the Vatican Observatory and scientific advisor to Pope Benedict. “How can we rule out that life evolved somewhere else?. Certainly, in such a large universe this hypothesis cannot be ruled out.”

However, not all theologians agree with the idea of ​​life on other planets. Of course everyone has their own opinion. And it did not happen like today, we give different sides. Always daily Mail Kalam reports Albert Muhler, who in a 2008 interview, when asked if there are such things as aliens, noted: The answer is no, it is inevitable.

“We have no reason to believe that there is another story. There is nothing in the Bible that says there can be no form of life somewhere. But what we are told is that the universe was created so that Jesus Christ is on this planet, in space and time. And history, will save sinful mankind.”

