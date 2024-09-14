NASA, data on emissions from Earth’s poles

Despite the skepticism and distrust of many, the fact is that the planet is constantly (and increasingly) facing the effects of climate change. For a more complete overview of what is happening and what is continuing to happen, NASA I recently started pre-taskwith the aim of monitoring and detecting Polar heat emissions.









The mission relies on a pair of small satellites (CubeSat) which uses an infrared spectrometer to provide an accurate picture of the condition.Global warming at the poles The ability of water vapor, clouds, and other elements of the Earth’s atmosphere to trap heat and prevent it from radiating into space.

Prefer mission

As NASA wanted Specify in press releaseHe prefers (Polar Radiation Energy in Far Infrared Experiment) to allow scientists to have all the information about the ways in which the Earth’s polar regions affect the amount of The energy our planet absorbs and releasesIn fact, the Earth gets its energy from the sun, especially in the tropics, and air and ocean currents transport that heat toward the poles (which receive much less sunlight).

Ice, snow, clouds, and many other elements in the polar environment are capable of emitting heat back into space, largely in the form of heat. InfraredActive and continuous monitoring of the difference between the amount of heat absorbed by the Earth in the tropics and that emitted from the Arctic and Antarctica provides an accurate measure of Dynamics that regulate temperature Global and dynamic climate and weather systems leadership.

NASA’s Early Observations and Goals

Emissions from the poles have never been systematically measured, until now. But in recent days, they have become so. The first shots have arrived. with Wavelengths between 4 and 15 micrometers The vertically expanding orbital tracks show how emissions vary across the atmosphere, intersect and change in intensity over hours.

This demonstration confirmed that PREFIRE is capable of analyzing an unstudied portion of the radiant energy emitted from the Earth and achieving NASA’s important and ambitious goal: to have all the necessary elements at hand. Reverse path Climate change, addressing global warming, and studying the role of infrared radiation in the warming and cooling dynamics of the Earth.

CubeSats, Launches and Upcoming Data

The mission’s first CubeSat is set to launch from New Zealand on May 25, 2024, with the second departing on June 1. Both mini-satellites use sensors 10 times more sensitive to infrared rays Compared to any instrument studied and sent into orbit to date, both instruments can observe a wide range of data on seasonal changes that could certainly be useful to the scientific community, but NASA has determined that the real strength of the mission lies in Real-time comparison From the information obtained about the Arctic and Antarctica.

The CubeSats follow asynchronous orbits and can capture phenomena on very short time scales. According to the US space agency, the data that will be obtained in the coming months will not only (as previously mentioned) be able to improve the computer models that researchers use to analyze them. climate change predictionBut it also explains why the Arctic has been warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet since the 1970s.