NASA claims Earth ‘stored’ twice as much heat in 15 years عام

AGI – The Earth’s atmosphere has stored an “unprecedented” amount of heat, which has doubled in nearly fifteen years. This phenomenon is the root cause of the increase in ocean temperatures, with its disastrous effects on nature. This is what NASA claims in one A study published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters.

‘Worrying trend’

“The trend is alarming,” commented researcher Norman Loeb, who led the studies. Scientists used data from satellites, which measure the change in the temperature of the atmosphere. Another indicator that records the increase in methane and carbon dioxide emissions. All these changes led to consequences on Earth, such as melting ice and an increase in the presence of water vapor, The elements that most affect the temperature rise.

The temperature doubled between 2015 and 2019

The temperature ‘trapped’ in the atmosphere doubled from 2005 to 2019. According to NASA, this month was the sixth hottest May in history, averaging 0.81 degrees above the average for the May months of the 20th century.