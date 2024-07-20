NASA Amazes Scientists: Discovery of a Revealing Asteroid

Very important results have been obtained from data from an asteroid. They could change our understanding of the universe.

NASA surprised by phosphate salts in Albino samples

The asteroid Bennu, a sample of which NASA collected during the Osiris-Rex mission, contains Magnesium and sodium phosphateas well as being rich. carbon, From nitrogen H Organic compoundsResults of a study published in Meteorology and Planetary Sciencewhich was conducted by a group of researchers from NASA And many universities and research institutes, including:National Institute of Astrophysics (ENAF) revealed the sudden presence of these compounds. According to NASA, these salts could indicate that He specifies I was separated from the small and ancient ocean world.

This discovery is particularly interesting because phosphate salts have previously been identified in a sample taken from another asteroid. RyuguIt was collected during JAXA’s Hayabusa2 mission. However, sodium magnesium phosphate It was found in Bennu samples and is characterized by its purity. The presence and state of phosphate, along with other elements and compounds on Bennu, suggests a past, said Dante Lauretta, one of the study’s lead authors and an Osiris-Rex mission investigator at the University of Arizona. “water” To the asteroid.

Next steps for Pino analysis

The research team also confirmed its presence in abundance. carbon H From nitrogen In Bennu samples. These results highlight the importance of collecting and studying material from asteroids like Bennu, especially low-density material that typically burns up as soon as it enters Earth’s atmosphere. According to Lauretta, this material holds the key to unlocking the complex processes of solar system formation and the biochemistry that may have contributed to the birth of life on Earth.

Over the next few months, portions of the sample collected by Bennu will be distributed to several people. Research Laboratories are widespread throughout the United States, so that further analysis can be conducted and other scientific studies published regarding chemical composition From the asteroid. These studies could provide new information crucial to understanding the history of our solar system and the processes that led to it. an exercise The follower Planets And maybe from Vita Itself.