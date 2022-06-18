Friday 17 June 2022 – 19:03

NASA Administrator Meets Inter-Parliamentary Space Groups in Montestorio

Bill Nelson led a delegation to meet with the Foreign Affairs Committee

ROME, June 17 (askanews) — Bill Nelson, a former astronaut, politician, and now NASA administrator (Number One in the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration), leads a delegation made up of NASA members and diplomats from the United States Embassy in Rome met today in the hall with a delegation From the Joint Parliamentary Group on Space and from the Chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee. This is stated in a note from Niccolo Nvidia, Chair of the M5S Group in the Chamber’s Action Committee and Intergroup Coordinator.



“The official – Invidia reports – was accompanied by retired Colonel. Pam Melroy, NASA Deputy Administrator Marcus Peña, Executive Deputy Administrator, Karen Feldstein, Assistant Administrator of NASA’s Office of International and Interagency Relations, Jackie McGuinness, NASA Press Secretary Bill Dalton, NASA Deputy Chief of Staff Matt Koepp, NASA Representative for Europe and Diplomatic Staff of the US Embassy in Rome Rep. Francesca La Marca (Democratic Party) and Matteo Bianchi (Lega) attended the meeting and made an important contribution.





“During the meeting – explains Invidia – we focused in particular on the NASA administration, on the geopolitical situation, on the state of the International Space Station and the new International Space Stations, on the space economy. Yesterday the Italian Space Agency signed an agreement with the head of the US Agency, Bill Nelson, to design housing units that must To welcome the “next man and first woman” on the moon.Among other issues touched upon, Nvidia continues, “the commitment of the United States government to extend activities on the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030, as well as investments by the US Space Agency, with a focus on investments in the observation system from Earth, a topic The growing global interest in disciplines related to climate change, prevention of natural disasters, as well as investments in agriculture. Another important point, the Moon, Mars and Jupiter programs. ”“Comparison with other countries on the subject of space — and above all with the United States,” Nvidia concluded, is fundamental to allowing us to remain competitive and acceptable in policies supporting national space programs.

