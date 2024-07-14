July 14, 2024

Napoli, tactical tests in Dimaro: Osimhen confined to training in the gym

Karen Hines July 14, 2024

On the fourth day of the training camp in Dimaro, there were other tactical tests for the new team. Naples By Antonio Conte. In the morning, the team trained in the possession phase, working on the 3+2 build-up and also on the offensive additions. However, in the afternoon, the team enjoyed a pressing game in the middle of the pitch and then high tactical tests, in addition to trying out the 3-4-2-1 formation, Conte also worked on the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Victor Osimhen He has to train in the afternoon with the rest of the group. Separate work for the Nigerian striker who does exercises in the gym. Even in the morning, he had missed the first part of the session with the rest of the team, and he and Lindström joined the others involved in the work in the background.

Conte expressed himself this way yesterday about Osimhen: “Victor we are talking about a professional, an excellent player, a great player, I spoke with him and he knows very well that nothing has changed at all. He is from Naples, he knows very well that anyone from Naples has to work and act correctly even if there is this type of agreement that we still do not know how it will end, I found him smiling, the present is important, this afternoon the training and the situation with me and with his teammates.”

