Napoli, Lukaku: “At Chelsea they wanted to put me in a box. Conte is like Guardiola, his punishment for Lautaro…”

Attacker Napoli, Romelu Lukaku He did a long interview on the podcast "Sports friends"





I don’t feel the fire inside me – “I hope that I can rediscover the passion of playing for Belgium, and that the fire within me will be ignited again for the Belgian national team.” Red Devils. “The next goal is the World Cup in two years, and now it seems so far away.”





New medicine? – “In England they wanted to put me in a box. They see someone as brown as me and they think: ‘The new Drogba.’

frustrated? No, but I cried a lot – “I wanted to be there for my country because the coach and the team needed me. It was the first time in 29 years that football affected me. I never thought about depression, but I cried every day for weeks. Even on holiday. Thierry called me Henry (deputy) The then coach Roberto Martinez) three times a day my mother and children were in Milan, but I didn’t have the energy.



Progress with Napoli – “Now I chose it for myself, I needed it mentally and physically. I didn’t prepare for the summer, why should I put myself in a situation like that again now that we’ve made good progress with Napoli and I’m gradually getting back into shape.”

Anderlecht – “A return to Anderlecht? It will happen, and I won’t go back to finishing, I still want to reach a good level. When I come back, if we lose twice I will feel angry. Mignolet? The way he came back is how can one do that? “I have to do it. When will I return to Anderlecht? I would love to win the championship. This is the mentality I grew up with and this is what the club should aspire to.”



Conte and the statement regarding Lautaro “When I arrived in Italy I remember that Antonio Conte literally said to my face: “Listen to me, in my playing system, you can’t keep the ball too much, you have to return it immediately, you don’t have to play like Lautaro.”“From that moment, Lautaro and I knew that we had to pass the ball to each other and that Lautaro’s qualities matched mine perfectly. Now the same thing is happening with Kvaratskhelia. This is how Conte manages to do it: he creates a kind of partnership between the players. The same thing Applies to McTominay.”

Count like Ancelotti and Guardiola – “He can do it. The great thing about him is that he’s the perfect fit, I think the way he coaches is beautiful. The way he puts the team together. Pep Guardiola does it too, Klopp, Mourinho, Ancelotti too. Great coaches if you look at the teams that win “You will always find a coach who has a good tactical plan, but above all he manages to create a unified team, with players who work well together.”





