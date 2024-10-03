Nadia Mayer from “Casa a Prima Vista” is hospitalized: her condition and video from the hospital





Nadia Mayer In the hospital. The tireless real estate agent Home at first sightthe program that breaks all records in real time Sharehad to stop, to stop. All this is due to the illness that has befallen her in the past few days. This would be the beginning of pneumonia as Mayer herself announced on social media. protagonist Home at first sight In fact, he published a post on his personal page explaining his absence from social media in recent days.

And here are his words: “Good morning everyone; unfortunately I’m not in a good place. I’m in the hospital because I’ve got the onset of pneumonia and they’ve run me through a whole series of tests. I have the needles here and it hurts bad, but I should get better.” And then a thought to all the viewers. : “Tonight, I can’t miss watching the episode with you Home at first sightalong with my son. (…) This too will pass, I will definitely come back stronger than before, but above all, it makes you understand how many special people are around you, who work every day, putting a smile on your face. By entering here, you will realize how health is real wealth.”

An avalanche of affectionate messages has arrived for Nadia on social media, which will surely help her find the peace needed to face the treatment plan and return to the small screen as soon as possible.