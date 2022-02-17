Nacon bought Deadalic Entertainment for €53 million, the authors of Gollum – Nerd4.life

nakon declared that he has Acquired by Daedalic Entertainment, the development team currently working on The Lord of the Rings Gollum, for a total amount of up to a maximum of €53 million. Specifically, €32 million will be paid in cash and there will be a cash bonus based on performance until 2026. The transaction is scheduled to end in 2022.

Official Announcement is reading: “Already a co-publisher of one of the most awaited games of 2022, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the two companies have decided to strengthen their collaboration. This deal will allow NACON to acquire several key intellectual property and benefit from Daedalic Entertainments’ significant experience in game publishing and development.. ”

“The merger with the NACON Group will allow the studio to grow its award-winning development team and cement its position as a leading independent publisher. Carsten Fichtelmann, founder and CEO, and Stephan Harms, COO, will continue to run the company with a high degree of autonomy in development and deployment. NACON will support future projects by joining forces with our sales, publishing and marketing teams. ”



deadly entertainment He is best known as the developer of graphic adventures such as the Deponia series, The Pillars of the Earth (based on the novel of the same name by Ken Follett), The Whispered World, and more.

“We have learned, through our current collaboration on Gollum, that NACON and Daedalic share the same values ​​and goals, which are to offer players unique experiences. Therefore, it seemed logical that we would aim together to a higher level and we are very pleased with this acquisition. It represents an important step in Nacon’s strategy. ” Alan Falk, President and CEO of NACON.

“After very eventful years we have always been a winner, I feel proud when I look back at the past 15 years and the development of the company. Daedalic Entertainment has established itself as a publisher and developer of exceptional games in various genres and all that is related we have strengthened this position globally. And in collaboration with Nacon We are now taking the next step to develop the slate of games created by our team and many great independent studios. We are looking back on a confident and collaborative collaboration on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and let’s look forward to a brighter future together,” he says. Carsten Fichtelmann, Founder and CEO of Daedalic Entertainment.

The latest news on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is related to the trailer shown at TGA 2021.