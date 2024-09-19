Mysterious remastered PS5 game may have been revealed and will be announced by a journalist

There is already a prime suspect regarding the identity of Mysterious Game Remastered per Playstation 5 Sony should Announced in the next play casethough it’s yet to be verified: VGC journalist Jordan Midler seems to suggest that the game in question is Days Gone.

Middler didn’t specifically name the game, but some of the messages on X certainly hinted at the title in question. The talk of someone “mad at one of his Astro Bot characters” seems to be a reference to the director of the “Astro Bot” movie. days agowho will likely be even more furious after hearing the news from State of Play.

This suggests that PlayStation Studios’ new first-party announcement could be Days Gone Remastered, though that may seem ridiculous.