“My gay friend?” With Alessio Di Gennaro responding to these accusations

Anastasia Kuzmina She is one of the professionals. Dancing with the starsa program she has been teaching since 2012. The dancer – who came third in the last edition of the Mille Carlucci show with Teo Mamucari – is happy in her private life alongside her boyfriend Alessio Di Gennaro. Cosmina and the nutritionist have been together for two years and seem very happy but someone on social media hinted that he is gay.





Anastasia Kuzmina is happy with Alessio





Anastasia Kuzmina posted a video on her personal TikTok account in which she is on vacation with her boyfriend Alessio Di Gennaro. They seem to be very happy and in love but there are always those who want to spoil the atmosphere, in fact, one user commented to the dancer: “And when Alessio goes out… I want you there”. The nutritionist rushed to his girlfriend’s rescue and replied sarcastically: “Dude, don’t write that in my girlfriend’s profile or she will find out!” Anastasia also liked Alessio’s comment.

The story between the dancer and her doctor goes smoothly, and she said that he has also invaded her family: “My parents love him, and my brother Nikita too. But the person he loves most is my grandmother, who came to live in Italy from Ukraine last year.

She doesn’t speak Italian yet, but they understand each other quickly.”















Anastasia and Alessio’s story





In an interview with Novella 2000, Anastasia Kuzmina recounted how she met her boyfriend Alessio Di Gennaro: “I met him thanks to TikTok. One evening, by chance, a video of his came across to me. I watched it to the end and started watching them all until three in the morning. I thought I would like a boy like him: smart, handsome, sensual, a bit fun, because I like people who please others. So I wrote to him on Instagram and booked a visit. Before he met me, he started following me, and even liked me, so I had some hope. The visit lasted more than two and a half hours. He later confessed to me that he had moved all the appointments of that morning to the afternoon, so that I would have at least half a day free for myself.





Last updated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 1:29 PM







© All rights reserved