“My bags, a hug while sick”

An idea born from her experience as an oncology patient being treated for breast cancer at the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo. A gift to make women suffering from the disease feel less alone. «Bags for the farfalle apartment» is a project Daniela Lorara, 50, from Torre Boldonwhich makes hand-sewn, hand-painted and personalized drainage bags that are donated to cancer patients in the hospitals of Bergamo and Serrati who undergo radical mastectomies without reconstruction. “An embrace – Daniela defines it –. An idea made from the heart to be received in a delicate moment.”

“I am also a bilateral flat-chest (i.e. without breast reconstruction after oncology) and I have this project that is very close to my heart – continues the creator –. I am working in the hope of spreading it to as many people as possible and donating it to those who are going through what I went through.” The team that makes the “bags” includes Daniela and her mother Patti. Daniela draws the bags. Patti, a professional seamstress, sews them.

The goal of the Farfalle Flat Bags is to "not leave women who are on this journey alone and make them feel like they have a little friend by their side." "I have always loved drawing. Now I draw on fabric and try to color and decorate these bags so that they are colorful, attractive and appropriate. Sometimes I also write motivational quotes. Each bag measures approximately 27-28 x 30 cm with a shoulder strap of approximately 110-130 cm. It is packed in transparent bags and accompanied by a thank-you note and an explanation of the project," explains Daniela. The aim of the "Farfalli Flat Bags" is "not to leave women who are on this journey alone and to make them feel like they have a little friend by their side."

