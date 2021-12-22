December 23, 2021

Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden is the free game today, December 22, 2021 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 23, 2021 2 min read

As expected by one of the leakers, Transforming Year Zero: The Road to Eden It is a free PC gameEpic Games Store Today, December 22, 2021. The strategy will be available until 4:59 PM tomorrow. Here are all the details regarding the game and PC requirements.

You can claim Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden directly through the Epic Games Store launcher.


The fiery arena of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

here the Minimum Requirements Transforming Year Zero: The Road to Eden:

  • Sistema Run: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-760 / AMD Phenom II X4 965
  • Memory: 6 GB in RAM
  • Scheda Video: NVidia GTX 580 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Memory: 8 GB of available space

Here it is instead Recommended requirements Mutant Year Zero: The Road to Eden:

  • Sistema Run: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Memory: 8 GB in RAM
  • Scheda Video: Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Memory: 8 GB of available space

In our review, we showed you: “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden uses the mechanics we know so well, but puts them in service of a stealth dimension that affects the pace and degree of challenge in a turn-based strategy game that works well regardless of the difficulty level chosen. The result is a different, long-lasting and intriguing title, an intense journey lived on with great enthusiasm, aided by a high-impact audiovisual system.”

