Music, shows and sports fill the summer 2022 events in Udine

Tiare Summer Emotions is the new outdoor area that the Meeting Place Tiare Shopping District (at Località Maranuz, 2 in Villesse – GO) opened last June in the Porta Tiare District as a perfect continuation of the indoor entertainment space provided by EmotionHall, a large immersive plaza officially opened in January 2021.





Here are the free dates for the current week:





On Tuesday 16th August, at 9pm on stage, Vipers Queen, one of the main Queen’s tribute bands that has been active since 2002 not only in Italy but all over Europe. Their goal is to restore the legendary songs of the British band led by the iconic personality of Freddie Mercury using some scenographic references and costumes and to emphasize the magnificence and musical power of the world’s most popular band. Giuseppe Magini (vocals), Giordano Bruno (guitar), Stefano Armati (bass), and Roberto Previtali (drums) give more than 1,000 live shows. Free event.





Wednesday 17th August 7pm-9pm Zumba session with local ZIN trainers. Moving to the beat of the music is the perfect way to approach fitness even for those who are a bit lazy by nature, for those who fear getting bored during a workout, but also for those who are already physically fit and want to train while having fun. Free event.





Friday August 19 19-21 Master Classes with Zumba Jammer Alessio Diana and Matteo Piovesan with Elena Costantin and Martina Marchi. Free event.





On Saturday 20th August from 9pm we go with Foam Party accompanied by Miami Nights, the most popular form of reggaeton and trap. Get ready for the wonderful journey starting in the United States, passing through Latin America and Jamaica, flying over Europe to land in Italy. An event in collaboration with TiZero. Free entry with a mandatory drink.





Sunday August 21 from 17.30 to 20 main episodes with Zumba Jammer Alessandro Belletti. Free event with booking via https://linktr.ee/zumbaevent.









The evening entertainment calendar ranges from Zumba sessions to comedy shows to also concerts with international artists. Moreover, on the occasion of the evening, “Food and Drink” booths open.

















