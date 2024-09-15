Music, cars and toasts for 30 years from Technosteel

Rovigo – 30 candles for Tecnostile, the famous Rovigo agency that has distinguished the automotive sector in Polisine and accompanied it for three decades. Last night we celebrated the milestone with many customers, friends and supporters.

A milestone that can only be celebrated with a spirit of gratitude.Clients and supporters who in recent years have turned to the expertise and professionalism of Made in Polesine in via Sant’Antonio. “This story was born in 1993, it has evolved, it has changed, and we have faced many challenges.

And now we are here and we see that this dream that started 30 years ago has become a reality. – commented Massimo Girotto, one of the company’s managing directors – It is a celebration for which we also need to say thank you to everyone, thank you for having helped us reach these years of presence in the area. By becoming a point of reference, not only in the capital of Rovigo but also in the province, for the Volvo, Nissan, Mazda, Doctor and Evo brands, “Technosteel – explains Alessandro Papetto – General Manager – has been able to achieve these three decades of service by establishing a relationship with customers: thanks to them, we are here today”.

In a festive atmosphere, between the display of vintage cars and musical entertainment, A rich buffet and a special photo exhibition tracing the history of the agency, City Councilor Matteo Zangirolami handed over a commemorative plaque thanking the company for the service provided during its thirty years of activity.

“This is a historical fact of our city. With its deep and well-planted roots, it has witnessed a beautiful development made of passion, dedication, enthusiasm and optimism for the future – Zangirolami confirmed “The municipality administration is close to all the parties operating in the region who want to invest in the city. Thank you for the example you set.” After honoring the first customers who bought their car from Technosteel, the celebrations continued.