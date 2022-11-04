November 4, 2022

Municipality of Naples - Weather warning for adverse weather events expected from Friday, November 4 at 08:00 until Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 08:00 p.m.

City parks and cemeteries will be closed

Rain and thundershowers, moderate in intensity at appropriate times. Temporarily strong winds, especially in the first part of the day. Inland sea rage.

Yellow

Hydrology of thunderstorms

– storm events characterized by uncertainty and speed of evolution due to damage to roofs and temporary structures due to wind, lightning, possible hail and falling branches or trees;
– surface flow with potential material transport events;
– raising the hydrometric level of small water bodies, flooding of neighboring areas, and local criticism (filling, narrowing, etc.);
– possible flooding of underground rooms and people on the ground floor; Surface runoff of water on roads and potential regeneration of stormwater drainage systems are involved in overflowing and degraded urban areas.

City parks and cemeteries will be closed on Friday, November 4, 2022

City parks will be closed.

Given the weather warning issued tomorrow by Civil Defense and the expected increase in wind intensity, Mayor Manfredi ordered. On Friday 4 November, all city cemeteries will be closed to the public, except for the Silici Cemetery in Posilibo.9 to 11 a.m. to allow celebrations for National Unity and Armed Forces Day.

Criticism is indicated by wind. In the absence of additional indications from municipalities or superior services for specific skills, precautionary measures should be followed in the school environment:
– Avoid parking in outdoor areas due to trees, light fixtures, work scaffolding etc.
– Use protected lanes if available

Rules of conduct in the event of a weather warning for strong winds

Be careful near trees and vertical structures for falling branches, trees, poles, signs or scaffolding. and, however, report instability of these organs even under normal circumstances by notifying emergency numbers 112, 113, 115;
Securely secure or remove movable elements from windows and balconies vegetation, roofs, temporary structures or any material that can be carried away by the wind;
Pay particular attention to travel Limiting them to what is absolutely necessary.

Code of conduct in the event of a weather warning for significant hydrological events

– Avoid frequenting underground rooms or spaces on the ground floor, especially if roads are known to be affected by large water discharges and in any case regularly monitor the level of running water. In case of flooding, disconnect the power supply immediately;

– If you have to drive through a critical road underpass during a weather warning, proceed with extreme caution, check its applicability, and if not, notify emergency numbers 112, 113, 115 immediately.

– Citizens are invited to pay attention to sites that have already been notified of hydrological risk (slopes and slopes for possible landslides and landslides) and hydraulic (underwater sewers and sewage collection areas for possible flooding).

Underpasses and city sites that are restricted during heavy rains include the following:
1. Underpass (left side) via Claudio / San Paulo Stadium (Furigrota)
2. Viale dei Ciliegi (Ciano) underpasses
3. Vicinale Cupa San Severino / via Antonio de Ferraris (Poggiorele)
4. Underpass via Comunale San Severino / Via Fasano (Poggioraile)
5. Via Enrico Russo Underpass (Barra).
6. Via Mastellone Underpass (Barra).
7. Naples Business Center Underpasses (Poggiorail)
8. Arena S. Antonio Heights Via Ben Hur (Socao)

Specification of “Areas of Interest”:

Zone 1: Piana Campana, Naples, Islands, Vesuvian region;
Zone 2Alto Volturno and Matisse;
Zone 3: Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Monte di Sarno and Monte Bicentini;
Zone 4Alta Irbinia and Sannio;
Zone 5: Tucciano and Alto Sele;
Zone 6: Piana Sele and Alto Cilento;
Zone 7: Thanakro;
Zone 8: Low Cilento.

