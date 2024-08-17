Mouse: PI for Hire reveals itself through a gameplay trailer, and the game has changed its name.

Fumi Games has released a new game. Mouse: PI for Hire Trailerthe black cartoon shooter that has changed its name from what it was some time ago, when it was simply called MOUSE.
The video consists of a stunning series of firefights and emphasizes the strange graphic style chosen by the developers, who through this project tried to pay homage to the atmosphere of Early Cartoons of the 1930s.
Of course, the monochrome graphics undoubtedly have the advantage of adding charm to the experience, but at the same time they can become boring after a while. The truth is that compared to previous trailers It seems that many aspects have been improved.especially animation.
We’ll see how things progress between now and the official launch of Mouse: PI for Hire, Expected next year On PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Very interesting shooter
As mentioned earlier, compared to the first trailers for Mouse: PI for Hire, it’s clear how the development team has presented Many improvementsreinforcing the idea behind the game.
In fact, the game wants to transport us to a city from another time, pulsating with vibrant energy and at the same time shrouded in the shadows of corruption and crime.
In the role of a daring private investigator, we will be able to immerse ourselves in a world made up of gangs, mafia and unusual characters, all animated with the same charm of old short films.
Mouse: PI for Hire aims to redefine the shooter genre with a unique aesthetic, bringing environments and characters to life in the cartoon style of the hose, a true trademark of the 90s.
