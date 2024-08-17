Mouse: PI for Hire reveals itself through a gameplay trailer, and the game has changed its name.

Fumi Games has released a new game. Mouse: PI for Hire Trailerthe black cartoon shooter that has changed its name from what it was some time ago, when it was simply called MOUSE.

The video consists of a stunning series of firefights and emphasizes the strange graphic style chosen by the developers, who through this project tried to pay homage to the atmosphere of Early Cartoons of the 1930s.

Of course, the monochrome graphics undoubtedly have the advantage of adding charm to the experience, but at the same time they can become boring after a while. The truth is that compared to previous trailers It seems that many aspects have been improved.especially animation.

We’ll see how things progress between now and the official launch of Mouse: PI for Hire, Expected next year On PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.