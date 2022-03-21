Mourinho’s gesture and phrases towards Rome’s curve during the derby

The derby dreamsPride of quality in happy eyes Francesco Totti In the stands, a hint of a smile when Lorenzo Pellegrini He paints the parable 3-0 and happily follows the author of a scene Rome, and always like all Romans. one of Mourinho In the derby it’s a three-and-a-half point win because it testifies to Overtaking in the ranking And also in direct clashes: in the event of reaching with equal points, Rome will close to him Lazio. “I hope the fans can go home happy – said the Portuguese coach – But you shouldn’t think that winning the derby will give you access to heaven and losing it will lead to hell. Sunday is happy but we have to move on and think about the next matches.”. Here’s the mentality also seen in a gesture and a sentence directed at Roma fans are at the Olympics At the end of the first half.
Rome, Mourinho and the south curve
after Pellegrini goalThe South Goes untamed with a series of “olè”. But Mourinho knows that the whole second half is still missing to bring the derby home and is quick to make broad and clear signals to the crowd. He first shakes his finger and head, then approaches the curve: “Be Silent”, Her lips are clear. “I do not like these things – Then he said after the race – Players should not interpret the game as a show. at that moment Ibanez He lost a dangerous ball by leaving it a Feature. Hence the opponent must be respected.”
