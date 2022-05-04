Moulin Rouge has become a guesthouse with Airbnb

What happens behind the velvet curtains of The most famous cabaret theater in the world? Now that it’s a file Moulin Rouge will become a guesthouse with Airbnb, This will only detect three pairs of travelers. Among the symbols of the French capital, architecture dedicated to leisure intoxicated by the magical atmosphere of the Belle Époque, the square where the famous Cancan was born, has become, for the first time, a destination. In fact, throughout its history Mill – Built in 1889 as a tribute to the site’s rural origins and rebuilt three decades later due to a fire – it was never opened to the public.

“The Belle Époque was a period of great prosperity for French arts and culture, and nothing can remember those years better than Moulin Rouge”, Explained Jean-Claude Yoon, historian and specialist in the social and cultural history of the country in the nineteenth century. “there Secret room inside the theater mill It was designed as a journey into the past, to give guests the opportunity to relive the French capital during that historic moment. Proposed as a true suite, the bedroom is a skylight with theatrical appeal that blends floral fixtures, heavy tulle curtains, and antique inspired furnishings.

In addition, the exceptional ballerina hostess Claudine van den Berg was honored. “Watch a show in Moulin Rouge It offers people a moment to escape from reality. The Belle Époque-inspired interiors inside our beloved factory will transport travelers back to the years this cabaret was born,” he said. The three stays, one night each, exactly on June 13, 20 and 27 at cost 1 euroalso includes dinner prepared by Chef Arnaud Demerville on the magnificent terrace overlooking the city, breakfast the next morning, an exclusive guided tour of the theatre, backstage and costume room, ça va sans dire, Ticket to attend the famous Féerie exhibition.

The Reservations open from Tuesday 17 May 2022 19 o’clock on the website of airbnb.com/moulinrouge.

