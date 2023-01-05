Motor Valley News – Iron Links is serving crews for the 24 Hours of Daytona

Iron Lynx today announced the pilots they will be piloting The three Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 cars of Team Cesena in the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona at the end of January, marking the team’s appearance in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup as well as the beginning of the new partnership between the Romanian national and the Sant’Agata Bolognese company.

The No. 19 car will compete in and drive in the Daytona GT class Claudio Schiavoneteam co-founder, Rafael Giamariathe official Lamborghini driver Frank Pereira And the Rolf Inationboth winners at Daytona.

One of the newest entrants in the Iron Lynx family, the former Formula 1 driver and new Lamborghini factory driver Roman Grosjeanwill be one of the standard bearers of the crew who will take turns driving the iconic #63 Lambo. The Frenchman will be joined by two official Lamborghini drivers and two-time Daytona winners Mirko Bortolotti And the Andrea CaldarelliWith Jordan pepperin the Summit Challenge in the GT Daytona Pro class.

the team iron ladies This will be the only female lineup to participate in the World Endurance Classic and will drive the No. 83 GT Daytona class. Looking to build on the success of the 2022 season, Rachel FryeAnd the Sarah BoveyAnd the durian bean And the Michel Gatting They will be at the start of the race, during which they will try to impress again.

After the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the #63 and #83 Lamborghini Iron Lynx will compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championship in 2023, while the #19 will only compete in the Grand Classic held in Florida.

Andrea Piccini, Iron Lynx Team Manager said: “We are excited to announce our impressive lineup of drivers for the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month which marks our first participation in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. It is great for us to bring Iron Dams back to America, helping to build our fan base in the states USA and follow up on the amazing support we received at Sebring last year 1000. In 2023.”Piccini continues, “We will cherish the lessons of previous steep seasons, to face the year with the same spirit and attitude, and bring together new riders and those who already belong to our family with Iron Lynx’s great winning history.”