MotoGP: Martin’s sprint and start in Germany, Bagnaia third – Motorcycle

The Martinatore is back. Jorge Martin has won the Sprint, his specialty, of the German Grand Prix and is sending a warning to Becco Bagnaia, third in the mini race. The Italian cannot afford to be distracted in the Grand Prix if he wants to prevent the Spaniard, who already has plus 15, from extending his lead in the drivers’ standings. The Aprilias are also doing a lot at the Sachsenring: the Noale team puts the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira in second place, right between the contenders for the World Championship. Marc Marquez did not fight for the top positions but had an exciting race: the Spaniard on the Ducati Gresini finished sixth thanks to his overtaking of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) at the finish line but started from thirteenth due to a crash on Friday in qualifying which also broke a finger on his left hand. Enea Bastianini also performed well, finishing fourth on the official Ducati bike, ahead of Franco Morbidelli who was reborn on the Ducati Pramac. The race got off to a flying start from Bagnaia who immediately overtook Martin and Oliveira. The Turin rider led for the first few laps but was clearly struggling to control his bike. A braking error gave Martin the opportunity to overtake him, and Oliveira copied him a few corners later.

The Spaniard tried to pull away but the trio reached the goal line with minimal gaps. Behind them was the return of Marquez who, at the last corner, managed to overtake Vinales, who was overtaken by a third of the wheel at the finish line. Bagnaia, who has not always been comfortable in the sprints, did not seem satisfied: “In fact it was really difficult – said the reigning world champion at the end of the race – I lost the lead a lot but certainly the ‘mechanics’ did a better job than me, we are trying to take another step in the race”. Oliveira seems happy: “I had good impressions before the race – he explains – the boys are very fast and it is not easy. I managed not to make any big mistakes. Let’s see if we can do well in the race”. Martin, on the podium for the seventh time this year in the sprint, also promises a battle for the race: “It was a beautiful race but difficult – according to his analysis – we have to do a lot of management too because there were a lot of I could not create a big gap but I think things will be a little better in the race”.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA